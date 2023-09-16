Kumkum Bhagya EXCLUSIVE: Yesha Rughani approached to play female lead post leap

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the popular shows on television. The show stars actors like Mughda Chapekar, Krishna Kaul, and Tina Phillip in lead roles. It started off with popular actors Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia as love birds Abhi-Pragya and now seems like the show is gearing up for yet another generation leap. As per reports, the show is all set to take a leap post and the story of the daily soap will revolve around the lives of Prachi and Ranbir's kids.

As per Pinkvilla's sources, actress Yesha Rughani has been approached to play the female lead in the show. The current track of the show revolves around Prachi spilling the truth about her wedding with Akshay to Ranbir in a drunken state. She reveals how she faked their marriage which will now pave the way for Prachi and Ranbir's much-awaited re-union. The duo already have a daughter. Sources have it that Yesha is approached to play the character of #PranBir's daughter.

Yesha's journey in the television industry

Yesha is known for her acting chops and pulling off different characters with ease. She has starred in shows like Jeet Gayi Tohtoh Piya More, Hero: Gayab Mode On, Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Se among others. Apart from lighting the screens with her charm and cuteness, she is also widely known to ace emotional scenes pretty well.

Recent shows that took a generation leap

Looks like Generation Leap is one of the most trending twists in the television industry these days. Many shows take this route to add freshness to the show and probably increase the longevity of the same. Off late shows like Suhaagan, Imlie, and Kundali Bhagya took generation leaps. Previously, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan also had similar tracks in their respective shows.

We tried contacting Yesha but she didn’t revert until filing this article.

