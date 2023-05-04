Exclusive Video: Why did Roadies 19 gang leader Gautam Gulati quit TV shows after returning from France?

The popular stunt-based reality show, Roadies, is one of the most watched and longest-running reality shows that came back with season 19 this year as Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. Gautam Gulati is the new face of this season as the actor will be seen as a gang leader, along with Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about his journey; from getting rejected in Roadies audition to quitting TV shows and stepping into films, and a lot more.

Gautam Gulati on quitting Diya Aur Baati Hum

Gautam Gulati became a household name after playing Vikram Rathi in the popular daily drama, Diya Aur Baati Hum. After almost three years, he decided to quit the show which came as a shock to the audience. Actor Karan Goddwani replaced him in the show. Talking about Diya Aur Baati Hum with Pinkvilla, Gautam shared that it was a very good show and his mom often tells him, “Ayesa kuch ek kar na phirse (Do something similar again).” On being asked why he quit the show, Gautam shared, “I did a film for Cannes Film Festival and my mind changed completely when I went to France. So, I gave my notice to the show as soon as I returned.”

Gautam also said that he was also selected for Bigg Boss at the time, which was a turning point in his career. He wanted people to know him by his name and not just his character’s name.

Watch the full interview with Gautam Gulati here:

For the unversed, Gautam has an international film under his belt with which he made his Cannes Film Festival Debut. It is a short film titled ‘Coward.’ Meanwhile, the actor has been seen in several Bollywood films over the years including the Salman Khan starrer Radhe, Rajkumar Rao’s Behen Hogi Teri, and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Paras Kalnawat to Siddharth Nigam: 5 celebs who became proud owners of luxurious cars in their early 20s