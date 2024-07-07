Tracing Bigg Boss 9’s Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s love story; from love, marriage and now expecting first child together

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary recently delighted fans by announcing their pregnancy. From their first meeting in the Bigg Boss house to their recent baby-shopping excitement, their journey has been full of love, laughter, and adventure. Join them in reminiscing about their special moments, from the romantic proposal to the joyful pregnancy reveal.

When Prince met Yuvika in Bigg Boss 9

Prince and Yuvika's bond started with playful and innocent banter on the sets of Bigg Boss 9, hosted by Salman Khan. As they got to know each other better, Prince openly shared his feelings for Yuvika, while she took her time to reciprocate.

A standout moment from the season was when Prince romantically proposed to Yuvika with a heart-shaped parantha, inscribed with "THIS IS REAL," showcasing his genuine emotions and ultimately winning her heart.

Yuvika’s emotional eviction left Prince heartbroken

Yuvika Chaudhary's eviction from Bigg Boss 9 deeply affected Prince Narula. As their feelings for each other were blossoming, her sudden departure left Prince heartbroken and emotional.

Following Yuvika's exit, Prince became withdrawn and quiet, clearly missing her presence. He even shed tears, revealing his vulnerable side.

Yuvika’s surprise visit in Bigg Boss house

Yuvika made a surprise return to Bigg Boss 9 midway through the season, catching everyone off guard. During her absence, Prince had formed a close bond with fellow contestant Nora Fatehi, which led to some speculation about his feelings.

However, Yuvika’s re-entry significantly altered the dynamics in the house. The reunion allowed Prince and Yuvika to address any misunderstandings and clarify their feelings.

This pivotal moment in the show saw Prince and Yuvika openly express their emotions for one another, solidifying their relationship and marking a turning point in their journey.

How did Prince and Yuvika make their relationship public?

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary chose to keep their blossoming romance away from the public eye, maintaining a low profile about their relationship. However, Prince's excitement and happiness about their bond couldn't be entirely hidden.

In 2017, he subtly confirmed their relationship through his music video Hello Hello. Featuring Yuvika as the lead actress, the video showcased their undeniable chemistry and connection. Their on-screen presence was electric, making it clear to fans that their love was real.

This music video acted as a gentle, sweet revelation of their relationship to the world, allowing fans to witness the depth of their feelings for each other and giving them a glimpse into their beautiful love story.

Prince and Yuvika’s marriage is no less than a fairytale

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary got married on October 12, 2018, in a traditional ceremony held in Mumbai. Yuvika dazzled in a maroon lehenga, while Prince looked elegant in a cream and gold sherwani. The wedding was graced by numerous celebrities, including Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Vikas Gupta, Pearl V Puri, Priyank Sharma, Rannvijay Singh, and Gurmeet Chaudhary.

When the couple announced their pregnancy

On June 25, 2024, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula joyfully announced their pregnancy on Instagram. Prince shared the exciting news with a creative post that featured a toy car placed next to his own car, symbolizing their upcoming addition to the family.

The post was captioned to reveal that they are expecting a baby, and it quickly garnered attention and congratulations from fans and friends alike. Yuvika expressed her delight by responding with heart emoticons, capturing her excitement and happiness about the upcoming arrival.

Their announcement was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes, marking a beautiful new chapter in their journey together.

Baby shopping experience

Yuvika Chaudhary recently delighted her fans by posting an adorable video of herself shopping for baby clothes and toys as she and her husband, Prince Narula, prepare for the arrival of their baby.

In the video, Yuvika looked stunning in a chic pink and black outfit, radiating happiness and excitement. The video quickly garnered a lot of attention, with fans flooding the comments section to share their joy and enthusiasm for the couple's upcoming new chapter.

Many expressed their heartfelt congratulations and excitement, eagerly looking forward to the arrival of the newest member of their family.

