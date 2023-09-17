Roadies 19 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: ‘Salman bhai ne kabhi apologise...’: Prince Narula on tiff with Gautam Gulati

Roadies 19 has been entertaining audiences since it aired on television. Besides the competitive spirit of the contestants, it is the tiff between the gang leaders, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati that is keeping the viewers entertained. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Prince Narula sat down to talk about his fight with Gautam Gulati, Salman Khan’s intervention, and how it all started.

Prince Narula says 'Kuch logon ko fame bahut sar pe chadhta hai'

We asked Prince Narula about the responsibility he has on his shoulders for being so active in the reality show realm. He shared how he is always connected to his roots and what made him the audience’s favorite. He said, “Yes, obviously. Mein jab bhi karta hu mein sochta hu ki, Dharmendra ji ne bhi kaha hai ek accha actor wo hai jo achha insan hai. Roots se jude rehna bohot important hai, kyunki kuch logon ko fame sadh pe chadh jaata hai, aur mereko unlog ko dekhke taras aata hai.”

"(Whenever I do a show, I think that...even Dharmendra sir also believes that a good actor is also a good human being. It's important to stay in touch with your root because some people let fame get in their head. I pity those people.)"

Watch the full conversation with Prince Narula here:

Further, he continued, “Jab taak log mujhe jante nahi na, log mujhe TV pe dekhte hain toh sochte hain kitna attitude hain yaar, but jo log mujhe dekhe hai, first day se mera journey janta hai, they know mein ayeshi hu. Mein straightforward hu, muh pe bol deta hu, back ke peeche budhai karna bohot budha lagta hai. Ayesehi klogon ko hona chahiye aur log mujhe pasand karte hain kyunki mein 7 saal se ayesehi hu, mujhe badalte huye nahi dekha. Ye bohot real hai ki jyase ho aao ghar pe, aap show pe bhi wayse hi aao, aapko pasand karne wale bhi honge, appko na pasand karne wale bhi honge.”

Prince Narula on Salman Khan’s intervention between him and Gautam Gulati’s fights

A few days back, it was reported Salman Khan had to intervene between him and Gautam Gulati to resolve their fight. Talking about this, Prince said, “Salman Khan ji ne phone kiya, actually wo hum dono ko jaante hain. Salman bhai ne bola ki tum dono mere bachhe ho, aur jab do ladke hote hain, uske kabhi kabhi ego clash karte hain, aur tum dono samhal loge, mujhe pata hain. Tum try karo dosti karne ki. Bhai hain wo, wo chahenge ki sab achhe se kaam karey, kaam chalna chahiye. Meine bola ki bhai aap tension maat lo, aap bole hain toh aapki baat rakhne ke hum try karenge. Bhai toh ekbar hi samjha sakte hain dono ko, thodii wo kisipe aake zabardasti bolega tumko ayese karna hai, wayse karna hai, kyunki bhai jante hai situation kya hoti hai, wo on the spot insaan ko pata hota hain.”

(Salman Khan called me because he knows us. Bhai told us that you two are like my kids, now when two boys are together, it's normal for their egos to clash. I know you'd manage it. Try to be friends with each other. Bhai wants every work to be carried out smoothly. So I told him that I would try to keep his word. Of course, he would explain only once, he won't force to go things in a certain way because he knows the situation, in reality, is different.)

Prince adds ‘Salman Khan bhai ne ayese baat hi nahi kii mein apologise karu’

In one of the interviews, Gautam Gulati shared that Prince didn’t apologize to him. The gang leader clarified what actually happened. “Salman Khan bhai ne ayese baat hi nahi kii mein apologise karu. Unho ne ayesa kuch pucha hi nahi ki tu kya kar raha hai. Unho ne bola ki, ‘Prince, mujhe pata chala ki log set ke peeche ayese baat kar rahi hai kya chal raha hain?’ Toh meine bola ki bhai, ayesa chal raha hain, toh unhone kaha koi chakkar nahi, tum do ladke ho, dono winner ho, kabhi hota hain do mardo mein ayesa. Tumlog abhi jao, party manao, chill maro, ghumna phirna, tum dono dost ban jaoge. Meine bola ki bhai aapke liye mein try karunga. Mein jab wo interview sun raha tha, toh mein soch raha tha ispe mujhe bhi live le lo, aur mein bhai jo live lunga ki bhai, aap aake bata do kya huya hain. Aur itna badha insaan jab beech mein aata hain, toh uski baat toh sunni hi padhegi. Apology mein khud karne gaya tha. Sonu sir ne mereko bola tha ‘Prince ye tera show hain, tu itne saal se kar raha hain, wo naya hain, toh mein unko nahi bolta hai, mujhe pata hai tu dil se kyasa hai.’ Mujhe koi ayesa insaan aake pyaar se bolta hain toh mein jaan bhi dey deta hu,” concluded Prince.

"Salman Khan bhai did not say such a thing and I did not apologize. He asked me, 'Prince, I came to know that you are talking like this on the set, what are you doing?' So I told him everything. Then he said no problem, you are two boys, and both of you are winners, sometimes this happens. Go have fun, chill out, roam around, you both will become friends. I said, brother, I will try for you. When I was listening to that interview, I was thinking please take me live also, and I would take Salman bhai online and tell them what happened. Therefore, when such a big person comes in the middle of a problem, then we have to listen to him. Sonu sir told me 'Prince, this is your show, you have been doing it for so many years, he is new, that's why I have not spoken to him, I know how you are from the heart.' If a person asks me with me so much love, then I am ready to give my life also.)"

