Box Office: Raid 2 becomes fourth Bollywood movie of 2025 to cross Rs 100 crore, check out other three

Ajay Devgn recently introduced the Indian audience to his latest venture, Raid 2, a thriller drama sequel to his 2018 film, Raid. The movie hit cinemas worldwide very recently on May 1, 2025. Received with a positive reception by the audience, the film raced past the Rs 100 crore net at the Indian box office in just 10 days.

Advertisement

With a long way yet to go, the current 10-day total of Raid 2 stands at Rs 107.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Chhaava

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic led by Vicky Kaushal is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year till now. Also starring Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, the period action drama Chhaava entered the Rs 100 crore club in just its weekend, i.e., the first 3 days. Its lifetime collection stands at Rs 555 crore Hindi net.

Sky Force

The first Rs 100 crore club entry of the year by Bollywood is Sky Force, an aerial action war-drama led by Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the film faced mixed to positive reviews on its release. It ended its lifetime run at Rs 109 crore in India net, just slightly over its mentioned achievement.

Sikandar

The third Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore net at the Indian box office, as well as the last one before Raid 2, was Salman Khan’s Eid release Sikandar, a mass action entertainer helmed by A.R. Murugadoss. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj in the lead, the film ended its run with a theatrical net of Rs 101 crore, also being the 18th Salman Khan film to enter the Rs 100 crore club net at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

Out of the four, Raid 2 is expected to end its run as the second highest net grosser from Bollywood till now, as it has already outgrossed Sky Force and Sikandar, while Chhaava is too big of a grosser even to come close to. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison 2nd Saturday: Analyzing performances of Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's sequels