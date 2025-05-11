BAFTA Television Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch Prestigious Ceremony? All You Need to Know

It’s time to grab your popcorn and get cozy in front of the screens as the prestigious BAFTA Television Awards are here. In case you are looking for details of when they will be aired and more, don't worry, we've got you covered!

The audience can catch their ceremony, held at the Southbank Center’s Royal Festival Hall on May 11, Sunday. It will be broadcast on iPlayer and BBC One from 7 PM onwards, per the BBC outlet.

The grand ceremony will surely be an entertaining one as Alan Cumming will be serving as the host. Apart from that, the audience will also get to witness two performances from Jessie J and Tom Grennan, along with Esther Abrami, award-winning concert violinist for the In Memorium tribute, according to the report.

According to Deadline, the broadcast will also be available on demand on BritBox in the United States, Australia, Canada, and the Nordics. Additionally, the ceremony will also be screened in Australia on Foxtel, in New Zealand on Sky Arts, and in 25 countries across the Middle East and Africa on AlThaqafeya and MBC Channels.

The fans can catch their favorite celebrities live on the red carpet as the coverage of the same will be streamed on YouTube with Suzi Ruffell and Tom Allen reportedly interviewing the attendees.

The competition seems to be a tough one, as many impressive and outstanding performers and ventures have garnered nominations. This year, many people from the industry are expected to grace the ceremony, including Damian Lewis, Jessica Gunning, Billie Piper, Danny Dyer, Hiroyuki Sanada, Richard Gadd, and many more.

