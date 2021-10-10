Dance Deewane 3 Grand Finale Review: Mithun Chakraborty added all the charm to this last episode

Reality shows are one of the most loved content on Indian television. When most daily soaps take a break on the weekend, the reality shows entertain the audience. One such show which had been on air for almost seven months now, came to a conclusion tonight. Dance Deewane 3 which was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia had it’s grand finale today, with Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni announced as the winner jodi. The episode also featured appearances from Mithun Chakraborty and Salman Khan.

While Chakraborty stayed for the entire episode, the Dabangg actor had joined for a few minutes via video conferencing to promote Bigg Boss 15. One of the main highlights of the finale was Mithun’s chemistry with Madhuri, their performance on Prem Pratigyaa’s song “Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna, Koi Sitam Kar Lena”, and his fun banter with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will be hosting Chakraborty’s upcoming reality show, Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan, too. Another memorable portion from the last episode were the judges’ performances, especially of Madhuri’s who performed on “Channe Ke Khet Mein” and “Baki Sab First Class Hai”. Her act was charming, beautiful and nostalgic too.

Hosts Bharti and Haarsh were as usual entertaining, while Salman’s brief appearance added to the overall charm of the episode. However, what seemed lacking in the finale was the need of more focus on the contestants. It almost seemed like the judges and the guests had taken over, while contestants were there to cheer on. Especially in the end everything seemed rushed when the winners were announced and the curtains were drawn. I believe the contestants, runner ups and and the winners should have been the centre of attention, and not so much of the celebs.

Dance Deewane 3 overall was an entertaining season, and it would be interesting to see what new the makers would introduce in the fourth season.

