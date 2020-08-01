EXCLUSIVE: Avinash Mishra opens up on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, working with Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam

In an exclusive chat, we asked Avinash Mishra on comparisons that will happen, working with Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam and Rhea Sharma along with the cast. He also opened up on how did he come on board for YRHPK.

Avinash Mishra has replaced Ritvik Arora as Kunal in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Avinash has already begun shooting with the cast. In an exclusive chat, we asked Avinash on comparisons that will happen, working with Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam and Rhea Sharma along with the cast. He also opened up on how did he come on board for the show. Avinash will be paired alongside Kaveri on the show. Over to him:

How did you come on board for YRHPK?

I was in my hometown and I got a call from creatives and they told me about the role. I knew the show is already a bit hit and the character is big, I crave for these kinds of shows where there is a scope to perform, where there is a love angle with Kuhu, and bond with two mothers, as an actor the role fascinated me and hence, I said yes. Then I came to Mumbai and did some mock shoots and they liked it. That's how I got on board.

Fans will definitely make comparisons with Ritvik. Did the thought cross your mind while signing the show?

As an actor, I should not look at it as a replacement, I look at it as a new role, new opportunity and I am focusing on that. I know comparisons will happen because that is a natural thing. Fans are attached to a character and someone gets replaced, that character is loved by the audience, but I am okay with comparisons. I am here to perform. I never thought like that to take up the first offer I get post lockdown. I actually got a lot of offers from other shows but this was something which excited me as an actor, where I get to perform. It is very difficult to get a character where we get to perform, also, it is Rajan Sir's show and he is the only one managing to run shows for years. This character gave me a kick so I said yes.



How was your first day on set? Bond with everyone?

I was really surprised because everyone was very sweet. Kaveri is sweet, she helped me out with a few scenes and made me understand each character. Shaheer bhai is so humble, we gelled up well, in the very first episode you will see the bromance thing, and some senior actors were there who gave me a warm welcome. I feel very lucky to have such a cast.

I know, when I met Shaheer Bhai, I knew him from Mahabharat, he was very humble. When I discussed a scene with him, he helped me out. I did not feel left out even for a minute. They supported me throughout. Everyone on the set was helpful. There is a family scene on my first day and they accepted me wholeheartedly. Firstly, I was a little nervous thinking I am joining an already established cast but their welcome eased me out.

Credits :Pinkvilla

