EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to tie the knot in ITC Maratha on December 25

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are currently holidaying in Dubai. Both of them will get married next month.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar surprised the world when they suddenly announced their engagement a few weeks back. The actress was still inside the Bigg Boss 14 house when her dating rumours with Zaid did rounds on the internet. The couple has finally put an end to all speculations and is all set the walk the aisle together now. Yes, you heard it right. After a long wait, the two of them will be getting married on December 25, 2020.

We have exclusively learned from a source close to Gauahar Khan about the venue of the wedding which happens to be ITC Maratha that is situated in Mumbai. Moreover, the couple will be driving to the historical Fort Jadhavgadh Hotel in Pune for their pre-wedding shoot. The same source has stated that the actress wanted a royal location for their shoot because of which they zeroed on the aforementioned location. The wedding festivities will begin on December 22, 2020.

According to the source, only family members and close friends will attend the functions owing to the COVID-19 crisis. As has been mentioned above, Gauahar and Zaid jetted off to Dubai sometime back for a mini-vacation ahead of their wedding. Moreover, fans just can’t get over their lovey-dovey pictures on social media. Talking about the actress who was also the winner of Bigg Boss 7, entered the present season again as a Toofani Senior. Accompanying her were former contestants and Sidharth Shukla. She got engaged to Zaid a few days after her return from the BB house.

