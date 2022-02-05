Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding EXCLUSIVE: Anaita Shroff Adajania on styling the bride; Deets Inside

After a haldi ceremony on Thursday and the mehendi event on Friday, Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her businessman-finance Varun Bangera on Saturday at a fiver-star hotel in Mumbai. Ace stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania has put together the actress’s look for all the three days. Anaita informs that the idea behind Karishma’s looks was to keep it authentic. “We wanted to keep it real, relatable and beautiful, and that's who she is. Karishma is a natural beauty and doesn’t need much. So for haldi I was very keen to mix floral jewellery with some jadau pieces,” says Anaita.

She further adds, “Even if you see the choice of flowers it’s not normal mogra. We have used some dried flowers in the middle which looks like little balls. The idea was to have fun as haldi is a time for the bride to be free and enjoy the moment. That’s why I got Sukriti and Aakriti to make this white-on-white fitted strappy kurta and I loved the jagged edge to the dupatta too. So there were these little graphic elements in the outfit but nothing forced. She is a lovely, bubbly girl and I didn’t want her to be weighed down by what she is wearing."

Anaita adds that for mehendi Karishma wanted to wear something which would represent her Gujarati background. “Which is why we went with Bandhani. So Punit Balana custom made this outfit for us with every little detail that we planned together. It was something she had her heart set on. Then for me to bring the look more into my space, I teamed it with vintage jewellery - just to give it a little more gravitas, and a little nod to our history too. I like to have a less planned and playful approach, especially when the bride is like that herself. So we literally hand picked some flowers from five different bouquets and put it on the side of her face, which looked beautiful. For me, it's not about showing everything, but just about the person feeling beautiful and enjoying the moment. That’s what we did,” she smiles.

For the wedding, they opted for a Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit. “I wanted the styling for this day to feel like a breath of fresh air on a winter evening. So it’s very pretty but structured too. It is a beautiful powder pink outfit with crystal work everywhere. There are also some pretty feathers at the end of her dupatta to give that little movement, because we know there will be a little breeze as it’s early February. Jewellery is all custom made where I have mixed blush pink with light green to create the magic of that, and there are some fun elements there as well. We are doing a jewelled hairband and are mixing little bracelets too. Even the juttis have been made to match with silver mirrors. Karishma is an attractive girl and I loved how she carried herself on all the three days,” Anaita concludes.

