Hit 3 North America Premiere Collections: Nani delivers career's biggest opener with USD 870k

Natural Star Nani is not just back, but he has returned with a bang. HIT 3, the latest installment in director Sailesh Kolanu’s crime thriller universe, has opened to roaring numbers in North America. The film collected a staggering USD 870K from its premiere shows, officially making it the biggest opener of Nani’s career in the region.

HIT 3's roaring overseas opening beats his previous record set by Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which had pulled in USD 850K on its first day. Back home, HIT 3 also registered a strong opening at the Indian box office, with theaters reporting excellent occupancy. Also, the early reviews are overwhelmingly positive for the film.

Nani’s portrayal of Arjun Sarkaar, a cop with attitude and swag, seems to have struck the right chord. The Kashmir sequences and the emotionally charged action in the first half of HIT 3 are a hit. The film’s intense narrative and gripping pace in the second half are earning it repeat value, a big boost in a crowded release window.

In fact, May 1st saw huge competition from top-tier biggies like Suriya's Retro and the ongoing success of Mohanlal’s Thudarum as well. Yet, HIT 3 stood tall, proving Nani’s growing reach and strong fan base abroad and at home. What’s worth watching now is whether HIT 3 can outpace Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in the long run. That film ended its North American run with USD 3.25 million. If audience reception remains this strong, HIT 3 has every chance of crossing that milestone.

This streak also builds anticipation for The Paradise, Nani’s next major project set for release next year. If his current momentum carries forward, that second film from Dasara director Srikanth Odela might just open even bigger.

For now, a strong opening, solid word of mouth, and Arjun Sarkar are making waves. No doubt, HIT 3 is proving to be more than just another thriller.

