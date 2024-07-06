Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Karishma Tanna, Shehnaaz, Mouni Roy steal limelight

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are preparing to get married on July 12, 2024. The couple are currently hosting their grand sangeet ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. This event, named the 'Celebration of Hearts,' is part of the Ambani family's pre-wedding festivities leading up to Anant and Radhika's wedding on July 12, 2024.

TV celebs who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna, one of the popular actresses in the television world was spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. The actress appeared with her husband Varun Bangera.

She radiated regal elegance in a white embroidered lehenga paired with a full-sleeve matching blouse. Using the cutwork dupatta as a cape, she accessorized with a diamond necklace featuring a green emerald. Her hair was styled in loose curls, complemented by glamorous yet subtle makeup.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13, was spotted at the grand event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. The actress appeared stunning in a mustard yellow saree adorned with a digital print in the signature Masakali design, featuring laser finishing on all edges.

She paired it with a Sitara blouse piece and an embroidered stitched blouse. To complete her look, she chose a diamond necklace paired with matching earrings.

Advertisement

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry, was spotted with her best friend, Disha Patani at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The Naagin actress radiated elegance in a brown georgette saree embellished with embroidery, sequins, and beadwork in an abstract design. She kept her hair in loose curls and opted for subtle makeup featuring smokey eyes, pink lipstick, eyeliner, and nude eyeshadow. Her look was completed with a pair of Jhumka earrings.

More About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Celebration of Hearts was a night filled with song, dance, and wonder, attended by an array of celebrities. The Guest list included Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, Arjun Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Shanaya Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shreyas Iyer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Javed Jaffery, Meezan Jaffery, Neha Sharma, Nimrat Kaur, Karishma Tanna, Navya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Aditya Roy Kapur, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and Kajal Agarwal, among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 5: Naezy and Lovekesh Kataria engage in ugly verbal spat; rapper says, 'Tu kutta hai'