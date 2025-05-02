Raid 2 vs Shaitaan Day 1 India Net Box Office Comparison: Which Ajay Devgn starrer has taken a bigger start?

Raid 2 vs Shaitaan Day 1 India Net Box Office Comparison: Ajay Devgn is back in theaters around the world as Amay Patnaik in his latest thriller, Raid 2, the much-awaited sequel to his 2018 film, Raid. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta with Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla reprising their roles alongside the new additions of Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Released on May 1, 2025, the film opened to enough hype among the general audience, while the trade expects a huge success for the sequel. Ajay Devgn’s last big scorer at the box office was Shaitaan, a supernatural horror-thriller directed by Vikas Bahl and released in 2024. As it had also opened to good hype despite not being a sequel film, let’s see which one of the two films saw a bigger net collection on its Day 1.

Raid 2 vs Shaitaan box office opening

Beginning with the recent release, Raid 2 stood well at the expectations of the trade with an India net opening of Rs 19 crore, standing as the fourth highest opening of Devgn’s career and the highest for antagonist Riteish Deshmukh’s filmography. As for Shaitaan, the horror film had opened considerably lower at Rs 14.55 crore net, currently standing as the 7th highest opener of Ajay Devgn.

While the Day 1 net of Raid 2 stands over that of Shaitaan with a margin of over 30 percent, several factors help it in doing so. Firstly, Shaitaan is not a sequel like Raid 2 but is planned to have a part 2 after the film’s big success. Though the trailers for both films were well received, Raid 2 reigns over Shaitaan in its theme and genre as well.

While Raid 2 promised a continuation of the franchise in a more commercialized form with dance numbers, romantic songs and item numbers, Shaitaan didn’t have such highly commercial elements in its favor. Keeping in mind these highly effective factors, it can be concluded that both films opened well enough as per their respective situation.

Shaitaan had received a highly positive word-of-mouth from the audience, which made the film a box office success. As for Raid 2, the public reception seems to be a mixed one, which would confirm the fate of the film as a success or not in the long run.

