Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows, featuring celebrities and controversial personalities competing for survival in a house. The show has had many memorable moments, and one of the most popular is Gautam Gulati's from Bigg Boss Season 8, which remains widely recognized.

During a torture task, Karishma applied chili paste on Gautam, leading to his famous reaction. Gautam screamed, “Bigg Boss, Mujhe hurt ho raha hai, hurt ho raha hai mujhe. Don’t touch me,” sparking a wave of memes that continue to circulate. Amid the chaos, Gautam also yelled, “Hass rahi hai ye, gandi ladki,” referring to Karishma's laughter.

In response, Karishma said, “Touch nahi karu toh kya karu?” (If I don't touch, what should I do?)” Later, Gautam’s abusive comments led to a reprimand from fellow contestants. One contestant advised, “Tum log bardasht nahi kar sakte toh uth jao, gaali nahi. Uska kaam hai torture karna, task hai.” (If you can't tolerate it, get up, but no abuses. Her job is to torture, it's a task.)

Despite an immediate apology from Gautam, Karishma was not appeased, stating, “No, Sorry is not cool, Mujhe maar kar aap zinda nahi kar sakte ho.” (You can’t resurrect me after killing me.) The situation escalated further when Karishma declared, “Isne gaali di hai mujhe national television par, disqualification hai.” (He has abused me on national television, this is disqualification.)

After Gautam Gulati abused Karishma Tanna during a task, many contestants criticized him, calling his actions 'wrong' and 'unjustified.' Sushant Divgikar told Gautam, "He’s like my brother, but you can’t abuse the girl. It’s just a task." Deepshikha Nagpal also condemned Gautam’s behavior on national television.

In the heated exchange, Karishma told Gautam, "Your job is to get irritated; mine is to irritate you." She then sharply told Natasha not to ask for sympathy and advised her to go to the bathroom if she couldn’t handle the pain. Arya Babbar later told Gautam, "You’ve made a big mistake. You’ve abused a girl twice."

This clash remains one of Bigg Boss’s most talked-about moments, showcasing the strong emotions that make the show exciting.

