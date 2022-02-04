EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna has planned a surprise performance for Varun Bangera at sangeet today; Deets Inside

Karishma Tanna will get married to her businessman-finance Varun Bangera on February 5, and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Yesterday, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress shared pics from her and Varun’s haldi ceremony where the couple complimented each other in white attires. Karishma even shared a few pictures from the function with Varun and captioned the snaps as, “Beginning of my forever.” Yesterday, Pinkvilla had reported that the couple will host a mehendi function on February 4.

We now have some more details on the same. “Today’s event will be a combination of sangeet and the mehndi function, which will be attended by the actress's extremely close friends from the fraternity. Interestingly, Karishma has planned a surprise performance for her beau and has been practising for a few days now. YSDC Wedding Choreography has designed Karishma’s performance and she is extremely excited to see Varun’s reaction to it,” informs a source in the know.

The informer also adds that all the functions have been planned keeping the Covid-19 protocols in mind. The couple has been dating for a while now, and their wedding is scheduled for tomorrow evening at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Just like yesterday, the decor for the mehendi and the sangeet event will also be classy, dominated by flowers. We had earlier reported that some of Karishma’s close friends from the industry are expected to attend the wedding, including Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit and Ekta Kapoor. She will be wearing an Anaita Shroff Adajania designed outfit today as well.

