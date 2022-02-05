EXCLUSIVE: What lies ahead for Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera post wedding? Celeb astrologer-face reader REVEALS

'Tis is the season of love, an auspicious time for weddings this month. After Mouni Roy, actress Karishma Tanna, who is well known for her work in the TV industry, is all set to get married to businessman Varun Bangera. She will be tying the knot with her long-time beau on February 5 and pictures from events leading to the D-day are all over social media. We spoke to celeb astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, to know what lies in the future of the lovely couple and if their marriage will continue to be a happy one, and here is what he shared with us.

Karishma and Varun got engaged in November last year and this year their wedding functions have been intimate with the attendance of close friends and family members only, keeping the pandemic protocol in mind. Judging by the vibes, going by the face readings, Guruji told us that it is indeed going to be a successful wedding!

Prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji said, “According to me their relationship is very positive, Varun Bangera is very down to earth and very caring. Both are made for each other. I don’t think there is anything that can have a negative effect on their relationship in the future. They will have a smooth ride. They can get married and be happy thereafter. It is a happy family.”

“After marriage, Karishma may not get that much work in the acting world. She might support her husband’s business and become more active in that. She is very positive as a person. Both are very much into each other, very much in sync. They share the same emotions, the same feelings. Their face reading says that it will indeed be a successful marriage,” he added

