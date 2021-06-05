EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna on Pearl V Puri's arrest over alleged rape charges: It's a baseless allegation

Actors Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor produced Naagin 3.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

On Saturday, ETimes reported that television actor Pearl V Puri has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged rape of a minor girl. The Naagin 3 actor was arrested on Friday by the Waliv Police. Soon after the news broke, Pearl’s friend wrote on Instagram, “Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri. I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL.”

When Pinkvilla reached out to Pearl’s friend and actress Karishma Tanna she said, “It's a baseless allegation. It's sheer bad luck that this has happened to him. I have known Pearl since a long long time, nothing like that has happened. It's just a baseless thing, and it's sheer bad luck. It's just the wrong phase.” Actors Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri have even worked together in the Ekta Kapoor produced Naagin 3.

ANI reported, “Television actor Pearl Puri has been arrested by Waliv and Mumbai police. He was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act: Mumbai Police.” See the post below:

Television actor Pearl Puri has been arrested by Waliv and Mumbai police. He was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Besides Naagin 3, Pearl V Puri has also featured in Brahmarakshas 2 and Bepanah Pyaar.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Also Read | Naagin 3 fame Pearl V Puri under police custody for alleged rape of a minor girl

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×