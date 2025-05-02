Retro: Suriya and Pooja Hegde's Tamil film falls victim to piracy; full movie gets leaked online

Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer Retro opened to positive reviews following its release on May 1. While fans were enjoying Karthik Subbaraj's directorial in theaters, it unfortunately fell victim to piracy. Yes, you read that right! The movie has been made available on several illegal websites after its grand premiere.

According to an IndiaTimes report, Retro is streaming on pirated websites despite several measures taken by the makers to curb the issue. It remains to be seen how the movie performs in the coming days after facing this threat.

Piracy continues to be a major threat to the film industry. While big-budget films may not see a huge impact on box office numbers, smaller movies suffer more. Because of this, the makers may choose to stay silent. They might want to avoid drawing attention to the pirated version.

This has happened before. When Thandel leaked online, the team held a major press conference. Their goal was to raise awareness about piracy. But the move backfired. Instead of helping, it alerted more people to the pirated version. Later, the makers admitted the press conference hurt the film’s performance. The incident stands as a reminder that publicity around piracy can sometimes do more harm than good.

Coming back to Retro, the movie tells the story of Paarivel Kannan (Paari). A kind woman raises him, but her husband treats Paari like an outsider. Eventually, he turns him into a henchman for his criminal activities.

Things begin to change when Paari falls in love with Rukmini. He decides to leave his violent life behind. He wants peace and a fresh start. But escaping the past is not easy. Trouble finds him again, leading to a bigger confrontation.

The film dives into whether Paari can reunite with his love. It also reveals that his life holds a deeper meaning than expected. As the story unfolds, his true purpose slowly comes to light.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the movie featured Joju George and Jayaram in prominent roles.

