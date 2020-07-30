  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna: Had self doubt post rejections in films as I came from TV; learnt to trust myself

In an exclusive chat, Karishma Tanna opens up on her self doubts post getting rejected in films for coming from a Television background, the loss of trust in oneself and how she overcame it. Read.
15757 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna: Had self doubt post rejections in films as I came from TV; learnt to trust myselfEXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna: Had self doubt post rejections in films as I came from TV; learnt to trust myself
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Karishma Tanna has been around for the longest time. After her debut in Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Karishma went on to a number of reality shows, even turned host and of course, won Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 recently. In an exclusive chat, the actress opens up on her self doubts post getting rejected in films for coming from a Television background, the loss of trust in oneself and how she overcame it. 

"Every time, I had this phase where I was only doubting myself," she exclaimed and went on to add, "That did I do too much TV? Am I not pretty looking? Do I not act well? I have only doubted myself. I have taken a lot of advice from my real friends, my sisters, my mother, and share my doubts. Mera starts TV se hua and I would wonder why I did it? That is not a good thing because as an actor, we should be proud of our achievements. Of course, we make mistakes, which is part and parcel of our career."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna: No outsider, insider debate here or Karan Johar wouldn't have cast Sushant in Drive

She continued, "That self-doubt came when I was rejected in all the films. I would think this or that role is perfect for me, I would never get it, why? Because I started my career on Tv. Then it took me years to understand this. I decided to stay and bring myself out of those phases where I felt low. I then decided to trust myself and would counsel myself that failures are fine and that even if I deserved this role and did not get it, it is okay. Maybe, I will have to struggle a bit more. And that’s how I survived in the industry for so many years."

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement