EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna: Had self doubt post rejections in films as I came from TV; learnt to trust myself

In an exclusive chat, Karishma Tanna opens up on her self doubts post getting rejected in films for coming from a Television background, the loss of trust in oneself and how she overcame it. Read.

Karishma Tanna has been around for the longest time. After her debut in Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Karishma went on to a number of reality shows, even turned host and of course, won Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 recently. In an exclusive chat, the actress opens up on her self doubts post getting rejected in films for coming from a Television background, the loss of trust in oneself and how she overcame it.

"Every time, I had this phase where I was only doubting myself," she exclaimed and went on to add, "That did I do too much TV? Am I not pretty looking? Do I not act well? I have only doubted myself. I have taken a lot of advice from my real friends, my sisters, my mother, and share my doubts. Mera starts TV se hua and I would wonder why I did it? That is not a good thing because as an actor, we should be proud of our achievements. Of course, we make mistakes, which is part and parcel of our career."

She continued, "That self-doubt came when I was rejected in all the films. I would think this or that role is perfect for me, I would never get it, why? Because I started my career on Tv. Then it took me years to understand this. I decided to stay and bring myself out of those phases where I felt low. I then decided to trust myself and would counsel myself that failures are fine and that even if I deserved this role and did not get it, it is okay. Maybe, I will have to struggle a bit more. And that’s how I survived in the industry for so many years."

