EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna reveals Jigna Vora hasn't watched Scoop yet; Says 'She is very overwhelmed...'

Hansal Mehta's series Scoop was released on June 2 and since then it has been hitting headlines for all the right reasons. The exciting series stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, and Prosenjit Chatterjee in important roles. Scoop is based on the real-life story of Mumbai-based journalist Jigna Vora, who was arrested for allegedly conspiring with gangster Chhota Rajan in the killing of veteran crime reporter J Dey in 2011. Karishma essayed the role of Jagruti Pathak (Jigna Vora) and she hit the ball out of the park. The audience can't stop praising her flawless performance in the series. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to the leading lady and asked her about Jigna.

Where is Jigna Vora now?

Post the highly anticipated series released on Netflix, curiosity around Jigna Vora doubled, and how! Netizens are eager to know more about the woman, who went through trauma and pain in 2011. 'Where is Jigna Vora?' is topping the Google search. While speaking to Karishma, we asked a million-dollar question to her. The actress shared that Jigna is trying to live her life peacefully after all that she went through. She also revealed that Vora has watched three episodes of Scoop till now.

Karishma said, "Jigna Vora is gradually I think living her life. She was really shattered and disturbed before when all this must have happened, I am assuming. But whenever I met her, I feel that little emptiness and sadness in her eyes. At the same time, she is very overwhelmed meeting me that I am playing the character and reliving the moment again. Yesterday I spoke to her and she said, 'I am still on the third episode. I am gathering strength and maybe I will watch it.' So I feel that it will take time, everybody takes time." Karishma also revealed that Jigna is currently staying in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. According to several reports, Jigna is now a tarot reader and healer.

After Jigna was acquitted of all charges, she wrote her memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. Hansal's series Scoop is based on her book.

