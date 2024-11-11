Rupali Ganguly's on-screen brother Mehul Nisar takes a stand for Anupamaa actress amid ongoing controversy with stepdaughter Esha Verma

Rupali Ganguly's name has been making headlines ever since her stepdaughter Esha Verma levelled several allegations against her. Rupali's husband Ashwin Verma's daughter claimed that the Anupamaa actress mentally and physically abused her and her mother. Esha has accused her father, Ashwin, of abusive behavior and has also claimed that Rupali was involved in an affair with him. Amid this ongoing controversy, Rupali's on-screen mother Mehul Nisar extended his support for the Anupamaa actress.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mehul Nisar dropped a few snaps with Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly from the sets of their show. Sharing this post, Mehul wrote, "Rups.. I know you and I will always stand by you..! I am with you, every step of the way..! Proud of you..!"

Take a look at Mehul Nisar's post here-

For the uninformed, Mehul Nisar was absent from Anupamaa for a long time but returned recently. While Rupali and Mehul are onscreen siblings, they share a brother-sister bond off-screen as well.

Speaking about the ongoing controversy, Ashwin Verma's daughter (Esha Verma) from his first marriage recently levelled serious accusations against him and Rupali Ganguly. The 26-year-old accused Rupali of stealing her mother's jewellery, physically abusing her mother, and leaving her with many traumatic experiences. Esha even shared a new video on her Instagram handle, mentioning feeling unsafe around Rupali and Ashwin.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly has been tight-lipped amid the ongoing controversy. In contrast, Ashwin Verma released a statement asserting that the Anupamaa actress is not responsible for his strained relationship with his daughter Esha.

For the unaware, Ashwin K. Verma was married twice before marrying Rupali Ganguly. Esha Verma is Ashwin's daughter from his second marriage to Sapna. Esha is Ashwin and Sapna's biological daughter and lives in the USA, New Jersey. Her parents got married in 1997 and separated in 2008. Rupali and Ashwin are parents to a son named Rudransh.

Workwise, Rupali Ganguly is seen playing the lead role of Anupamaa. Recently, the show took a 15-year leap, and several new faces were roped in to play pivotal roles. Alisha Parveen and Shivam Khajuria are roped in to play the lead characters.

