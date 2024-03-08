Anurag Dobhal made an early exit from Bigg Boss 17. During his time in the controversial house, he made headlines for his differences with Munawar Faruqui. Although it has been some time since the show ended, the two still have no intention of getting along. After targeting and roasting each other in their respective vlogs, Anurag Dobhal has openly challenged Munawar Faruqui to a boxing match.

Anurag Dobhal threatens Munawar Faruqui

Lately, social media has been abuzz with various speculations and fan theories after Munawar Faruqui posed alongside Elvish Yadav during the ongoing Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). Their friendly bond has garnered mixed reactions. Recently, Anurag Dobhal strongly reacted after being consistently tagged by netizens in Munawar's story.

Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, took to his Instagram story and shared a short clip in which he challenges Munawar Faruqui to a boxing match. He warned him to stop online trolling and even threw an open challenge to the Bigg Boss 17 winner.

Anurag says, "Toh yaar abhi na internet dekh raha tha main and yeh Elvish bhai wala matter bahut bada bann chuka hai. Ab jo ho gaya woh ho gaya but mere ko na Twitter pe bahut saare log Munawar ki story tag kar rahe the, ghar par baith kar popcorn kha rahe hain (So man, I was just looking at the internet, and this matter about Elvish brother has become very big. Now, whatever happened has already happened. But, many people on Twitter have been tagging me in Munawar's story, sitting at home and eating popcorn)."

Advertisement

"Bhai straight tere ko tag karke story daal raha hun. Munawar agar pichhwade mein dum hai na bhai toh yeh online gangster bann na, online troll karna chhodh de. One one boxing match fight ke liye ter ko challenge kar raha hun aur agar actual mein dum hai na bhai, yeh fake gangster fake troll internet pe band kar aur wahan mil. Wahan batata tu main tere ko system kya hota hai (Brother, I am posting this story directly tagging you. Munawar, if you have the guts, then stop being an online gangster and stop trolling online. I am challenging you for a one-on-one boxing match fight, and if you actually have the guts, brother, stop this fake gangster and fake troll on the internet thing and meet me there. There, I'll tell you what the system is)," the Bigg Boss 17 fame adds.

Abhishek Malhan's recent tweet

Abhishek Malhan recently took to Twitter to suggest organizing a boxing match between Anurag Dobhal and Munawra Faruqui amidst their ongoing feud. Abhishek's tweet read, "Boxing match kraooo jaldi."

Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav in ISPL

During the ISPL T10 match, Elvish Yadav took Munawar Faruqui's wicket, and the clip went viral on the internet. What garnered even more attention was their friendly bond on the field. Not only this particular clip but several other pictures and videos have surfaced, reflecting their cordial friendship. While some trolled them upon seeing them together and sharing smiles, many others were happy and celebrated their bond.

Anurag Dobhal roasts Munawar Faruqui

A few days ago, Anurag Dobhal took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a tweet taking a dig at Munawar Faruqui. His tweet read, "Papa kehtey they naam karega Lekin Beta dharam aur two timing ke naam pr Stand up comedy aur ladkiyo ko badnaam karega (Papa used to say that his son will make his name big, but the son is defaming stand up comedy and girls in the name of religion and two timing)."

Have a look at his tweet:

Furthermore, in one of his vlogs, Anurag attacked Munawar and claimed that he had donated more than the prize money offered to the latter by Bigg Boss. The UK07 Rider even mentioned the stand-up comedian being a two-timer and brought up other aspects as well. Prior to all this, Munawar Faruqui had roasted Anurag in his own vlog.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant shares cryptic posts after her ex Adil Khan Durrani drops wedding pictures with Somi Khan