Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui opens up on winning: 'It was a dream and it was believable'

28th January 2023 will be etched in the hearts of Bigg Boss fans forever as audience favorite Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of the season. After living for three months inside four walls of the Bigg Boss house, Munawar successfully won the hearts of the audience with his unfiltered and raw personality. Along with the trophy, the stand-up comedian also won a Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a swanky car.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui talks about his win:

After his grand win, Munawar Faruqui got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke about his win and said, "Trophy Dongri jaa rahi hai aur mere fans ne joh muje gift diya hai ye, itna pyaar luta kar toh definitely mei bohot khush hu aur celebration chalta rehna chahiye. Trophy Dongri jaayegi bohot jaldi. Mei yaha se fursat mei thodasa aajau, toh mera bas vahi hai ki mei jaldi se trophy leke Dongri jaau (Trophy is going to Dongri and I am very happy that my fans have loved me and given me this gift. Trophy will go Dongri very soon. Once I get time, I will go to Dongri with the trophy)."

Watch Munawar Faruqui's exclusive interview here-

Munawar Faruqui talks about his winning moment:

Talking about the winning moment when he was on stage with his friend and first runner-up Abhishek Kumar, Munawar said, "Sapna bilkul tha aur believable bhi tha but mei hamesha se feel kiya hai ki muje Abhishek kabhi bhi undeserving nahi laga toh I was very okay (It was a dream and it was believable. But I always felt that Abhishek was not undeserving and I was very okay)."

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss Season 17 winner continued, "Mera bhai hai aur muje pata hai ki agar yeh bhi jeetega toh ye deserving toh hai. Toh kahi na kahi mei chahata tha ki jeetena chahta tha par agar Abhishek bhi jeeta toh muje bura na lagta (He is my brother and I know that even if he wins, he is deserving. I wanted to win but if Abhishek would have won then too I wouldn't have felt hurt)."

More about Bigg Boss 17 grand finale:

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, hosted by Salman Khan, grabbed eyeballs owing to the entertainment quotient. After conquering all tasks and winning the hearts of the viewers, the top 5 finalists who reached the finale of the show were - Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui. Arun was the first to get evicted from the top 5, followed by Ankita whose journey ended before reaching the top 3. Mannara was the second runner up whereas Abhishek was the first runner up Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Munawar Faruqui wins with maximum votes; lifts trophy