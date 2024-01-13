EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra’s sister Mitali on Chopra and Handa family equation

It was Family Week in Bigg Boss 17 and contestants were super emotional to meet their family members. While everyone was in tears seeing their family members after weeks, only one contestant didn't tear up. Instead, she was all smiles and surprised to see her sister walk in. We are talking about Mannara Chopra and her sister Mitali Handa. After spending time with her sister inside the house, Mitali sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. She spilled the beans about the Chopra and Handa family equation.

Mitali Handa on Chopra and Handa family equation

We asked Mannara Chopra's sister how the Bigg Boss 17 contestant was uncomfortable inside the house when one of the contestants asked her if she is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's sister. Mitali Handa explained that their family is on good terms, and explained why Mannarra reacted that way.

She said, "I will be honest. We are very close as a family, there’s no doubt about it. We are there for each other, whenever we need something. All of us are connected and we are a well-bonded family.

Coming back to the point, when on the first day she entered the house. So she is somebody who is coming from a family or background where she carries a lot of responsibility. There’s a lot of responsibility on her shoulders."

Watch the full interview of Mitali Handa here:

Mitali Handa on Mannara Chopra following Bigg Boss policy

Further, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant's sister continued, "Firstly, she is entering a platform where the policy clearly states ‘Bigg Boss ke ghar mein Bigg Boss ki baat hogi sirf, bahar ke koi bhi baat yaha pe entertain honi nahi chahiye.’ (The Bigg Boss house policy clearly states that one should not talk about outside matters inside the house)

So, coming from a family, where she has a responsibility on her shoulders and also she is clear that I’m here for me as an individual. And also respecting the platform, that I don’t have to talk about or take anything from my family background. I am here to create my own identity.

Plus I have to respect the platform where I am standing because this is the platform that’s gonna take me forward from here- whether I get new projects, or whatever happens in the outside world. The persons that you are talking about are public figures, so imagine the amount of responsibility on her shoulders."

She also added that how Mannara also refrained from talking about her own parents and sister. It's only when host Salman Khan asked her that Mitali is her sister. "It’s a very simple thing that I am Mannara and I am here inside the house. So, talk about me. Don’t ask me about anything from outside the house," concluded Mitali Handa.

For the unversed, Mannara Chopra's mother, Priyanka Chopra's father and Parineeti Chopra's father are siblings. Mannara was born Barbie Handa and later hanged her name.

