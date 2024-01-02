Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel aka Chintu's dance impresses Varun Dhawan, latter writes 'Aisa hi energy chahiye'

Bigg Boss 17 began with a bang on October 15 and has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered. From sudden wild card entries to shocking evictions, the viewers witnessed surprising twists and turns in the controversial reality show. The Salman Khan-led show has not failed to grab the eyeballs of Bollywood celebrities as well. From Riteish Deshmukh to now Varun Dhawan, several celebs have shown their admiration for Bigg Boss 17.

Varun Dhawan praises Samarth Jurel:

Just a few hours ago, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to express his admiration for one of Bigg Boss 17 contestants. Varun shared a video of Samarth Jurel dancing on New Year's eve's celebration on his Instagram story and penned a message for the audience's favorite Chintu. Reposting Samarth's video, Varun wrote, "2024 mein Issa hi energy chahiye haha."

Take a look at the post here-

For the uninformed, a few days ago Riteish Deshmukh also praised Bigg Boss 17 episode as the contestants got emotional due to Sunny Aryaa's eviction. Taking to his Twitter handle, Riteish had tweeted, "Great episode #BigBoss17 - have wept wept & wept…."

More about Bigg Boss 17:

Bigg Boss 17 has been getting more intense day by day as three shocking eliminations happened in the last two days. While Rinku Dhawan got evicted following fewer votes, a double eviction was announced last weekend ka vaar. Due to a double eviction, Neil Bhatt had to bid adieu to the show on the weekend itself.

In yesterday's episode (January 1), a nomination task took place where the house captain, Aoora, and ex-captains Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya nominated three contestants, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, and Anurag Dobhal to get evicted.

However, Bigg Boss left the contestants shocked when a sudden elimination was announced. The contestants had to choose the least deserving contestant from Abhishek, Ayesha, and Anurag. After the contestants' decision, Anurag was evicted from Bigg Boss 17.

At present, 10 contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and they are- Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Aoora and Arun Mashettey.

