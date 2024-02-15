Bigg Boss 17 has concluded, however, the contestants of the show continue to create buzz among the viewers. Munawar Faruqui won the show and walked away with a cash prize of 50 lakh rupees and a luxurious car. Abhishek Kumar secured the position of the first runner-up in the show.

Post Bigg Boss, the contestants of the show are busy in their real lives; meeting friends, partying, and working on upcoming projects. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra starred in a music video titled Saanware and Kumar recreated the same with another Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ayesha Khan.

BFF Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan of Bigg Boss 17 recreate Saanware

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan dropped an unexpected surprise for all their fans as they reunited for an exciting reel to promote Abhishek's song Saanware. Kumar and Khan showcased their beautiful chemistry in the reel which received a lot of love from the fans. In the reel, the duo posed as a deeply in love couple. Kumar looked dapper in a black shimmery suit while Khan donned a beautiful blue saree.

Have a look at Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan's reel-

While Ayesha and Abhishek teased their fans with a few sly glimpses, their association with the reel came as a surprise for fans. A few days ago, Khan shared a picture with Abhishek Kumar's parents during her visit to Chandigarh. However, fans seem to have not guessed the surprise that Kumar and Khan planned for their fans.

A fan wrote, "Best reel featuring best person." Another one wrote, "Bahut pyara hai".

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan's friendship

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan's friendship was quite unexpected considering their argument on the day when Khan entered the show. However, as Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel had a major fight with Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha held Kumar's hand and tried to calm him down.

In the activity room when other contestants called Kumar's claustrophobia fake, Khan stood by him and when he was supposed to return to the house, Ayesha took a firm stand for him and named Isha and Samarth to be poking him. Abhishek Kumar too stood by Ayesha Khan throughout her journey in the show.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants party post-show

Bigg Boss 17 contestants were seen enjoying in parties post being locked in the controversial house for around three months. Abhishek Kumar threw a private party for the contestants of the show which was attended by Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt among others. Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya skipped the same.

Yet another party was thrown by the makers of the show to celebrate good ratings for the finale episode. Almost all the contestants turned up for the party except for Anurag Dobhal and Khanzaadi.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants' upcoming projects

Days after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita Lokhande announced her upcoming movie with Randeep Hooda. Abhishek Kumar's music video Saanware with Mannara Chopra was released. Anurag Dobhal and Khanzaadi's music video Rangreza was also released.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui is all set for the release of his project with Hina Khan. The duo shot for the project in Kolkata.