Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev on his marriage with ex-wife Shalmalee Desai: It was my best relationship

Avinash Sachdev, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 hosted by Salman Khan, has been making headlines since his time on the show. From his ex-girlfriend Palak Purswani entering the Bigg Boss house as a contestant to Palak making shocking revelations about their relationship, Avinash's name never failed to make it to the news. Recently, in an interview, Palak shared that her father suffered a heart attack after she and Avinash separated as her father considered Avinash like his son. After this explosive revelation, Avinash has now recently opened up on his past relationship, which is his marriage with ex-wife Shalmalee Desai.

Avinash Sachdev talks about his past relationship:

Recently, during a conversation with his Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev spoke about how his marriage with Shalmalee Desai was his best relationship so far in his life. He said, "My marriage was the best relationship I had." Jad told Avinash, "You should have just worked it out then." Avinash explained, "No it was something else. It was not because of our tuning, vibe or our personal relationship. We had to just call it off. Nobody knows the reason, not even my friends because I had promised her parents. I've forgotten the reason now. I just learnt some time ago that she got married in April. I don't have her contact number, Facebook, Instagram, nothing. No phone call, no WhatApp nothing. Somebody told me she got married, which means she is in a happy space."

For the uninformed, Shalmalee Desai and Avinash Sachdev met on the sets of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 2 and fell in love. The former couple dated for some time before they tied the knot in 2015. However, soon after two years of marriage, Avinash and Shalmalee decided to part ways.

After parting ways with Shalmalee, Avinash Sachdev was in a relationship with Rubina Dilaik and Palak Purswani. While Avinash dated Rubina for 4 years, he was engaged to Palak Purswani. Avinash and Palak parted ways after being in a relationship for several years.

