Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Palak Purswani calls ex-BF Avinash Sachdev 'liar'; Reacts to breach of contract

Palak Purswani, contestant from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, has been evicted. The actress was nominated along Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve. After her elimination, Palak did an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where she spoke about her 4-day experience inside the house, her confrontation with former friend, Jiya Shankar, tiffs with Pooja Bhatt, Bebika and her ex-boyfriend, Avinash Sachdev. She regrets being ousted and believes that she had a lot to offer to this show and the audience.

Palak Purswani on ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev

Palak saw the footage of Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar discussing her, which filled her with rage. Speaking about that, she told us, "The only thing I regret is that I wish I knew about this because, in front of me, he would behave like a 'Sati Savitri.' That man literally has the guts to say that I was out of love, and after that whatever I do was my life. I saw that in the episode once I got back. My mother and my brother showed that episode to me, and said, 'You know what that man has done to you.' My friends were raging outside because they and my family know what he's done. Had I known about that incident, I would have really given it back. Somewhere, I am still filled with rage that my journey is left incomplete. I could have given so much to the show, I could have given back to that guy also and taught him one lesson for the way he's lying out there. I am disappointed that I could have done so much but I couldn't.

On Pooja Bhatt's role in her eviction

Sharing her opinion about Pooja Bhatt, Palak Purswani said, "In this show, it doesn't matter how much you have worked and for how long because in the end, we are all on the same platform. I feel every contestant is an equal on that show but she definitely has a hold in that house. I personally felt that she is leading the show inside. Her overpowered nature and the way she talks to the contestants are influential. I had a tiff with her which was baseless. I felt that from day one, she had preconceived judgments about me that I don't listen, which probably might have come via Avinash. If you come and yell at me, I will, of course, take a stand for myself because no one's there for me."

Vo Avinash Sachdev nahin, Avinash 'Jhooth' dev hai Palak Purswani

On breaching the contract

I am paying its price by being evicted from the show. I genuinely feel that it was my fault, and I apologised to the makers, Salman Khan and the platform. I got influenced by my friend.

Apart from Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui and Puneet Superstar were shown the exit door of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

