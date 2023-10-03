EXCLUSIVE: Arshi Khan to participate in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11; here's what she has to say

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa has been in the news as the eleventh season of the show is all set to hit the TV screens. The show has been grabbing eyeballs with the probable contestant list consisting of Manisha Rani, Shivangi Joshi, Sumbul Touqeer and Karishma Kotal among others. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about actresses Surbhi Jyoti, Eisha Singh, Twinkle Arora and Shiv Thakare being approached for the show too. Reports have it that Nora Fatehi will not be retained as one of the judge this season while the makers are in advanced talks with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Now, Pinkvilla has learned about controversial actress Arshi Khan bagging the dancing reality show

Arshi Khan to participate in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11

As per our highly placed sources, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 will have the popular Arshi Khan as one of the contestants in the show. A source revealed that the actress is in advanced talks with the makers and is likely to bag the project. Pinkvilla got in touch with Arshi and asked her about the news, she said, "Yes, I'm in talks and we're yet to finalize the contract. However, I'm hopeful to bag the show, Insha Allah."

Have a look at a recent dancing reel of Arshi Khan

Arshi Khan's journey in the industry

Arshi Khan rose to fame with her controversial statements. She bagged Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant and was one of the most talked about and entertaining contestants of the season. Her charm and ability to add spice to the show paved the way for her to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. She keeps her fans entertained with her reels on Instagram.

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa's previous season

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is set to return to its original channel after twelve years. The previous season had renowned faces from the industry like Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Amruta Khanvilkar among others. Gunjan Sinha lifted the winner's trophy. The show was judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit while Maniesh Paul hosted the show. The format of the show is that celebrities from different walks of life participate in the show along with a choreographer partner. They are marked by the judges after each performance.

ALSO READ: Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Major revelation of Neerja's truth leaves Abeer furious; will their love story end?