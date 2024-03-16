Actress Rati Pandey who is best known for her role in the television serial Miley Jab Hum Tum is currently busy with her upcoming Bhojpuri film, Rang De Basanti. Her unconventional choice of doing a Bhojpuri movie may raise questions from different quarters. Now, the actress in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla talked about her first thoughts when she was approached for the movie.

‘I was skeptical when I was approached for the film’

When we inquired about the stereotypes surrounding Bhojpuri movies, such as the objectification of women and the double entendre lyrics in songs, the actress shared her thoughts. Rati Pandey confirmed that she too had reservations when she was approached by the filmmakers for the movie.

“When I heard and when they came with the movie because I was shooting for my show and when they approached me and they wanted a Hindi actor who can speak Bhojpuri fluently. It’s because the character I have played is a performance-oriented character that I have played so they particularly wanted me to do that movie."

Watch the full interview with Rati Pandey here:

She further revealed what her first question to the makers was, and said, “When I was approached then I was very skeptical and the first thing I asked was kuch vulgarity toh nahi hain na, kuch ayese gali toh nahi hain, because I am not doing that.”

However, the Shaadi Mubarak actress shared that she is very proud of being part of the movie. She believes she is bringing a change and she also credited her co-star Keshari Lal Yadav for being a talented actor.

“I’m not ashamed that I’m doing a Bhojpuri film, but I’m feeling very proud because right now, I’m the only one who is bringing a change in that fraternity through my performance through my work,” concluded Rati Pandey.

For the unversed, Rati Pandey's film featuring Khesari Lal Yadav, Rang De Basanti will be released on 22 March 2024.

Talking about her career on television, Rati Pandey enjoys immense popularity for her role in popular television dramas, including Hitler Didi, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Porus, Devi Adi Parashakti, Begusarai, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Shaadi Mubarak, among others.

