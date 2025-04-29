Not Aamir Khan but THIS actor to launch Sitaare Zameen Par’s trailer? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all set for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The film has grabbed headlines for all the right reasons even before its release. Amid the buzz, a report stated that not Aamir Khan but Darsheel to launch the trailer of the film.

Yes, you heard that right! A source told Zoom, “Darsheel Safary will be launching the trailer for Aamir Khan's upcoming, highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par. After he delivered a flawless performance in Taare Zameen Par and became a star, it will be exciting to see Darsheel unveiling the trailer and being a part of the sequel to the 2007-released film.”

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan opened up about the film’s release date and said, “Meri toh agli abhi film aa rahi hai, Sitaare Zameen Par. June 20 ko hum logon ne decide kiya release karne ke liye aur...” (My next film Sitaare Zameen Par, is coming soon; we’ve decided to release it on June 20...). During the conversation, his daughter, Ira Khan, briefly interjected, adding, “Neurodivergent peer support, in case anyone is interested.”

He further added that the film talks about mental health ‘in many ways’. He added that when people see his character they will understand what he is talking about. The actor further shared that he is busy with the film currently.

Meanwhile, announced in October last year, Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. It revolves around the theme of people with special abilities. The film stars Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia Deshmukh in important roles.

The film is inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champions, which deals with a similar theme of neurodiversity and acceptance. Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit the theaters on June 20, 2025.

