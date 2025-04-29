HIT 3 Box Office: Nani's action thriller set for strong North America opening, secures USD 300K pre-sales with 1 day to go for release

Unlike typical pre-release silence, this one is making noise already. With just a day to go before release, Nani’s crime thriller HIT 3: The Third Case has already clocked USD 300K in North American pre-sales. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced under Nani’s own banner, Wallposter Cinema. As the third installment in the HIT franchise, expectations are high, and early trends show that Nani's loyal fan base overseas is responding with enthusiasm.

Nani is about to land in the United States ahead of the premiere and is not just making red-carpet appearances. He, along with lead actress Srinidhi Shetty, is going to visit local community centers, theaters, and events to promote the film in person. The actor plans to stay on through the opening weekend, which is being seen as a smart move to push the movie’s visibility among Telugu audiences across major United States cities.

Early trade buzz suggests that HIT 3 could cross USD 1 million on Day 1, which would mark a major milestone for a thriller carrying an A-rating certificate. That figure would also surpass the opening of Nani’s last release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which narrowly missed the mark.

In the movie, Nani plays Arjun Sarkaar, a high-ranking officer from the HIT force in Visakhapatnam. He is reassigned to Jammu and Kashmir to crack a chilling serial killer case that has shocked the region. Srinidhi Shetty plays Mrudula, his lady love, and also a crucial part of the story progression.

Mickey J. Meyer has composed the music, teaming up with Nani once again after Shyam Singha Roy. The soundtrack has already gained attention, especially the singles Prema Velluva, Abki Baar Arjun Sarkaar, and Thanu, which blend seamlessly into the film’s intense theme.

With strong content, aggressive promotions, and a rising fanbase, HIT 3 looks set to strike hard in North America. The real verdict begins once the lights go out in theaters.

