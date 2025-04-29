The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 5: Aston Seeks Out Zenos; Recap, Release Date And More
The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 5 will see Aston, only just realizing how valuable Zenos was to his party. Get the release date and more here.
In ‘A Righteous Hero,’ Krishna accuses Zenos of enslaving Lily, but Lily reveals he saved her. Surprised Zenos resisted her bullet, Krishna believes he’s a grand sorcerer. She demands his cooperation in investigating the illegal child slave trade.
Zophia intervenes, exposing Lord Calendor as the culprit. Zenos admits he's the "mediator." Krishna finds Calendor’s dungeon and is shot, but Zenos and Zophia rescue and heal her. Realizing Zenos is the slums' true hero, she vows to seek justice and smiles for the first time since her mother’s death.
The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 5 may see Krishna begin frequenting Zenos’ clinic, possibly becoming his ally after recognizing his efforts. Meanwhile, Aston’s party, Golden Phoenix, will gain fame for slaying A-rank monsters, though they will struggle without Zenos' support.
Unable to keep the party functioning effectively, Aston will become frustrated. Assigned by nobles to hunt more monsters, he will realize Zenos is key to the party’s success. In search of help, Aston heads to the slums to bring Zenos back, unaware of how much Zenos’ life has changed since his expulsion.
The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 5, titled ‘A Place to Belong,’ is slated to air on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on BS11 and Tokyo MX. It will later be broadcast on AT-X, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and TV Hokkaido.
The episode will also stream in Japan on d Anime Store and ABEMA, with additional availability on platforms like Bandai Channel, U-NEXT, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. International viewers can stream The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 5 on Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
