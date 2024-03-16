Kapil Sharma has carved a permanent place in the Indian comedy scene. The actor, comedian, and singer never fails to create a laughter riot whenever he is in front of the camera. Recently, he was seen with Sunil Grover and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi at an event. As soon as the picture surfaced on social media, netizens dropped hilarious comments, saying they wondered who would roast whom.

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, and Anubhav Singh Bassi meet

Yesterday, Anubhav Singh Bassi took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded his picture with the two comedian-turned-actors. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Ye hain to hum hain.” Both Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover chose to wear black shirts for the event.

Check out the post below:

Kapil Sharma also reshared Bassi’s post on his account, with a series of red hearts as the caption. However, besides the three legendary comedians reuniting, what caught our attention was the netizens' reaction to the photo.

Reaction of netizens

It is evident from the comment section that netizens were delighted to see the three comedians together in one frame. One user wrote, “All my favourites in the same frame.” Another commented, “Peak Comedians of All Time.” “Multiverse of lolness,” reads another comment.

However, some didn’t leave the opportunity to take a dig at them. One user wrote, “Who will roast here? And who will be roasted?” Referring to Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s fight, another mentioned, “Ji haa bhaiyo behno kapil sharma or sunil grower ki ladai season-2 Hume bohot ji jaldi dekhne ko mil sakta hai.”

Check out some of the comments below:

For the uninitiated, in 2017, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover made headlines for their apparent fight. Reportedly, the two, along with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show, were returning from Melbourne when Kapil, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, got into a confrontation with Sunil. It's said that Kapil even hit Sunil with a shoe and slapped him. Sources say that despite this, Sunil remained composed, tolerated physical and verbal abuse from Kapil, and quietly distanced himself from the situation.

The two have not been in touch since then. And very recently, the two reunited for The Great Indian Kapil Show. Fans were delighted when Netflix India announced the on-screen reunion of the two.

