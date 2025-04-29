The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 5: Will Mia Abandon Girtonia? Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 5 will see Mia weigh the pros and cons of staying in the kingdom that betrayed her sister, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Feelings Entrusted,’ Mia, worried for her sister’s safety, debated contacting Philia. In Parnacorta, Philia impresses the citizens by successfully casting the Great Purification Circle. A mysterious voice speaks in Philia’s mind afterward. Confined to Almburg, she crafts medicine and discovers romance novels, which make her think of Osvalt.
Osvalt reveals he opposed buying her and asks if she wants to be a tutor. Philia’s letter finally reaches Mia through ninja Himari. Mia, learning the truth, is torn between staying in Girtonia or escaping to Parnacorta.
The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 5 will likely focus on Mia’s internal struggle as she weighs the cost of abandoning Girtonia against reuniting with Philia. Her choice may directly affect the kingdom’s already fragile defense, especially under Julius’ ineffective leadership.
With Girtonia facing increasing danger and betrayal still fresh, the decision could trigger political fallout or force drastic changes. Given her personality, she likely will not abandon the country to this fate. Meanwhile, Philia’s strange experience with the voice and her growing connection with Osvalt may also hint at deeper challenges awaiting her in Almburg.
The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 5, titled ‘Golden Freesia,’ will be released on Japanese streaming platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch it as early as April 30.
Crunchyroll will be streaming The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 5 worldwide with English subtitles after the release. The Japanese television broadcast will follow a week later on May 8, 2025, starting on Teletext at midnight, with later airings on TV Aichi, AT-X, and BS Asahi.
For more updates from The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
