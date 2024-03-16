Rati Pandey is a well-known personality in the telly world. From playing a happy-go-lucky girl in Miley Jab Hum Tum to essaying a serious girl in Hitler Didi, the actress has displayed her versatility like no one else. Recently, Rati sat down for an exclusive interview with us and shared unheard experiences from the industry. Whether about her professional life or other aspects of the TV industry, she spoke on various aspects.

In a candid chat with us, Rati Pandey revealed that for a role in one of Salman Khan'sÂ films. The actress also highlighted how her decisions affected her career after Miley Jab Hum Tum.

Rati Pandey was offered a role in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

While talking to Pinkvilla, Rati Pandey shared how Sooraj Barjatya called her for a role in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which Swara Bhasker later played. The Hitler Didi fame explained, "Mr Sooraj Barjatya called me personally for Swara Bhashker's role which Swara did later. So, I went for the meeting and saw that ki dus log baithe hain (many people were there). That was my first-ever meeting where I was sitting in between and chaaron taraf log hain (I had people all around me)."

The actress expressed that she was nervous at that time as Sooraj Barjatya was also there. Rati told us, "He started narrating the whole story. Then, pata nahi kuch personal issues the mujhe jahan pe story mein kuch problem thi aur maine dusre-teesre din hi naa bol diya (I don't know, I had some personal issues where, there was some problem in the story, and I said no on the second or third day itself) I don't know why did I say no. But I still don't regret it."

Divulging further, Rati Pandey expressed, "But I felt ki yeh aaya tha mere paas, yeh cheez mujhe kar leni chahiye. Aur insaan humesha apni mistake se hi seekhta hai na. Ab jab bhi aisa kuch hota hai toh (That this came to me, I should have done this thing. And man always learns from his mistakes. Now whenever something like this happens), from that point of time, I never say no to any work. I always say yes and uske baad dekhte hain ki kya procedures hote hain (After that, I see what the procedures are)."

Extending her thoughts, the Miley Jab Hum Tum actress added, "Jab maine movie bhi dekhi toh woh saare portions nahi the jo mujhe bataya gaya tha. So, what I felt ki uss time laga ki achhha hi kiya. Ab tak mujhe samjh mein nahi aaya ki sahi kiya ki bura kiya. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (When I watched the movie, all the portions that were told to me were not there. So, what I felt at that time was that I had done the right thing. Till now, I have not been able to understand whether I have done right or wrong. What's done is done). I missed the chance, it's alright."

Watch the full interview here:

Rati Pandey on her career after Miley Jab Hum Tum and Hitler Didi

Talking about her work in the industry post-Miley Jab Hum Tum and Hitler Didi, she mentioned, "After that, because of my choices, because har koi perfect hota nahi hai toh kabhi kabhar aapko realise hota hai ki mujhe yeh kaam kar lene chahiye tha. Usme thode se paise kam kar deti toh shayad main yeh le leti yeh kaam (No one is perfect, so at some point, you realize that I should have done this. By taking a little bit of money, I would have taken that work)."

So, aisa nhi tha ki kaam nahi tha but according to my decision, somewhere I feel ki woh downfall bhi aaya hai. Woh bhi maine suffer kiya hai but uss downfall se upar uthna (It was not that there was no work but according to my decision, somewhere I felt that downfall had also come. I suffered that but overcoming our downfall) is a big thing."

