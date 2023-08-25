EXCLUSIVE Video: Manisha Rani on Pooja Bhatt's claims she can never be an actress; 'Keh ke nahi, kar ke...'

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 witnessed many popular contestants. We had the dashing Youtubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan who entered the show with massive fan following. However, there was one contestant who left her own spark on the audience. It was none other than the social media sensation Manisha Rani. She managed to grab all the eyeballs with her adorable, lovely and flirtatious nature. Even though she could not win the show, she won a lot of hearts and will be remembered as one of the best contestants on the show. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha Rani opened up on her journey and even addressed the claims of Pooja Bhatt telling her that she can never become an actress.

Manisha Rani’s reply to Pooja Bhatt’s claims of never becoming an actress

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Bigg Boss OTT season 2 2nd-runner up Manisha Rani replied on Pooja Bhatt’s claims that she never become an actress and said, “Hum keh ke nahi hum kar ke dikhayenge (I will not speak but I will show it ), Kehte hai jo badal garajte hai woh barsate nahi( There is a saying that the clouds which just thunder do not rain). So, I will take her statement positively and will work hard on myself because it is not easy to become an actress. As of right now, I am feeling that in a few days, I have become so busy in a few days so even those people who become stars whether it is Salman Khan or Pooja Bhatt, they must be working really hard.”

Rani added, “It is not at all easy to face interviews, get ready and apply make-up so it is difficult to become an actor or a star. So I want to work hard on myself and prove myself to her that I can become a good actress.”

For the uninformed, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt had a serious argument during one of the tasks in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Bhatt wanted to cast Rani for the role of a villain in a task but the latter simply refused proudly calling herself the heroine of the house.

More about Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is a social media influencer and actress. She rose to fame with her short videos on YouTube and Instagram. She has also played the role of Rani in the show Gudiya.

