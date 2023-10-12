From Bir Deli Rüzgar to Love Logic Revenge: 5 must-watch Turkish dramas

Turkish dramas have remarkably been in a lot of demand these days. The global popularity of Turkish dramas has become so tempting for the masses that many web series or movie makers remake the shows in their native language. These shows have strong characters and a deep storyline that keeps the audiences captive for more. For romantic lovers, Turkish dramas are the best source to keep their watchlist updated. Some of the Turkish dramas are very deeply connected to emotions.

Here are the top 5 romantic Turkish dramas that are a must-watch:

Bir Deli Rüzgar(Crazy Wind)

It is a beautiful story about a young woman with musical talent. She has big dreams but for those dreams, money is important. She manages to make her dreams come true but it lasts for only 10 years. Afterward, she returns to the harsh reality and starts working as a bathroom cleaner in a night bar. There she befriends a young and promising singer. She tries to warn her about all the mistakes she's made, and sacrifices she made for her career but in the end, nothing stands in her way.

A ray of new hope enters her life. Will she come back to her dreams? The series only has 6 episodes yet captivated lots of viewers with its storyline.

Fatmagul Sucu Ne (What is Fatmagül's Fault?)

This romantic Turkish series is based on the novel. The story has a powerful message about love. Love can turn into hate and hate can turn into love. It focuses on the story of Fatmagul, a small-town girl whose life is ruined after an incident. One night she is raped by three drunks. Letón, a friend of these boys, was also there that evening but didn't recuse or help the poor girl. Even though he didn't do anything back then, he feels guilty.

The rich trio's parents pressure Fatmagul to marry Kerim, which she does to save her family's honor. Meanwhile, her childhood sweetheart breaks off their engagement and wants revenge on her and her new fiancé. The story gets even more complicated when Kerim starts to develop feeling for her and stand against those rapists.

Last Summer

This is one of the most romantic Turkish dramas ever. The love story begins in a coastal town during the summer holidays. A 16-year-old boy and his family go on vacation to a town where everyone knows them. There he meets the platonic love of his childhood. Unfortunately, their love story suffers a lot of setbacks and heartbreak. After they part ways, destiny meets them again and a bond of deep love develops between them.

Afili Ask

This drama centers on a young woman who is forced to marry a popular, rich, and handsome boy. Fearful of her manipulative and bullying brothers on the one hand and of forced marriage on the other, she decides to disappear from her neighborhood. The story develops into a sweet-bitter love story and a beautiful journey of finding each other deep in love.

Love Logic Revenge

The female lead never wanted to marry a man like her father, who bankrupted her family due to his business failures. However, history repeats itself. The girl marries a brilliant engineer who leaves a permanent job in the public service to start his own business. After these businesses fail, she has to take on several jobs to get ahead and then divorces her husband.

Many years pass and the poor guy becomes rich and popular while his ex-wife still works several jobs. One day they meet and the girl decides to take revenge. First, she starts working as an intern at his company, makes him fall in love with her again, and eventually leaves him! However, things don't go as planned. A beautiful blend of passion and revenge is one of the perks of Turkish dramas.

