From Sayli Salunkhe to Amruta Khanvilkar: Regional actresses who are taking over the national television

The boundaries between several mediums of entertainment are slowly vanishing. While film actors are now frequently seen on web shows on OTT, TV actors, too, have become more flexible with their choices. In fact, the small screen has opened up new avenues for regional actors, too.

In recent times, viewers have witnessed actresses from different states of the nation working in Hindi shows. Let’s have a look at some of them.

Regional actresses making significant mark on national TV

1. Sayli Salunkhe

Sayli Salunkhe is a versatile actress who earned huge fame in Marathi television before making the move to Hindi television with Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali in 2021. The versatile star continued to show her caliber in shows like Spy Bahu, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain, and, most recently, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. She is all set to captivate the audiences with her upcoming stint in SonyTV’s Pukaar.

2. Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar is an accomplished actress with a prolific work profile. She is active in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, with films like Chandramukhi and Raazi to her credit. Amruta was appreciated for her dancing skills on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and her daredevil side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

3. Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann made her acting debut with a Punjabi film titled Rocky Mental in 2017. The following year, she forayed into TV with Prince Narula starrer Badho Bahu. Kanika became a household name after playing the titular role on ZeeTV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She was last seen in Chand Jalne Laga.

4. Rutuja Bagwe

By far, Rutuja Bagwe has primarily worked in Marathi shows and films. She shot to fame with the soap opera Nanda Saukhya Bhare in 2015. The lady is now gearing up for her debut in Hindi television. She will be seen playing lead opposite Ankit Gupta in Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

5. Shivani Surve

Shivani Surve gained widespread acclaim with her powerful portrayals in Marathi and Hindi shows. Known for her chemistry with Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shashank Vyas in Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Shivani also participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and ended up as third runner up on the controversial show.

6. Twinkle Arora

Before replacing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Udaariyaan, Twinkle Arora used to appear in Punjabi music videos. She is slowly making a place for herself in Hindi television.

