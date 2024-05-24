The TRP report for the week is out, and the numbers are not affected much by the ongoing IPL tournament. Every week, the Broadcast department releases a TRP report, enabling the makers to evaluate the performance of their shows and whether viewers have accepted the tracks. Accordingly, makers plan to change and alter the twists as per viewers' choice, keeping in mind the concept and story of their respective shows.

This week's TRP report doesn't have a lot of changes compared to last week. Let's check out which shows have managed to secure the top spots in the TRP charts.

1. Anupamaa

No points for guessing, Rupali Ganguly's show secures the highest TRP of 2.3 points. The show is handsomely seated at the top spot, with a good leap, not wanting to budge from its spot. The show's current track revolves around Anupama trying to win over Aadhya's love. However, she is reluctant and continues to be rude to her.

The upcoming episodes of the show will have most of Anupama's relations turning their back on her. It will be interesting to see if Anuj will support her.

2. Jhanak

Jhanak is in the second spot with a decent 2.0 rate. The current track of the show revolves around Jhanak and Anirudh getting closer. In a recent episode, Jhanak and Anirudh were stuck in heavy rains, and romance started to blossom between them. As the duo's love story begins, the show's TRP might improve.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also consistent with 2.0 points. The show had a major twist with Armaan and Abhira's divorce. Armaan lashed out at Abhira for making a false statement in court to fast-forward the divorce procedure. While Abhira loves Armaan, he is yet to realize his feelings for her.

The upcoming episodes of the show will have the Poddar family wanting to get Ruhi married soon.

4. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secured a 2.0 rating this week. The show is said to take a 10-year leap. Before Leap, the viewers recently witnessed Ishaan supporting Savi against his family. Meanwhile, Savi is planning to file a case against Rao Saheb as she came to know about his involvement in putting her shop on fire.

The show will also witness actor Karanvir Bohra's entry as Savi's psycho lover and Inspector Bhavar Patil.

5. Udne Ki Aasha

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's Udne Ki Aasha is at number 5 with 1.6 points. The show is slowly and steadily heading towards Sachin and Saylee accepting their marriage. Recently, Sachin sided with Saylee, which gave viewers a lot of satisfaction as their love story is quite anticipated.

6. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

The mythological show on Colors, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, secured the sixth spot in this week's TRP report with a 1.4 rating. The show features Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput, who essay the divine roles of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.

7. Mera Balam Thanedar

A new entry in the Top 10 is Colors show Mera Balam Thanedaar with a 1.4 rating. The show features Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Sharma in lead roles. The current track features Thanedaar Sa taking up the disguise look of a Punjabi dhol player and spending time with Bulbul.

Other shows in the TOP 10 of the TRP report are Mangal Lakshmi (1.3), Imlie (1.3), and Kundali Bhagya (1.3).

Keep reading this space for more updates from the entertainment world.

