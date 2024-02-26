Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Siddharth Bodke rose to fame after playing the role of Jagtap Mane in the hit daily soap. Today (February 26), the actor married his longtime girlfriend, Marathi TV actress Titeekshaa Tawde. The two have been dating for a long time now and are now finally husband and wife. While the wedding was a grand affair, it was attended by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors too.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt attended Siddharth Bodke's wedding:

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt marked their presence at the wedding of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's former co-star, Siddharth Bodke. For the celebration, Aishwarya decked up in a peacock green saree, whereas Neil opted for a peacock green kurta and white pyjama. Aishwarya and Neil posed with the newly married couple and were all smiles. The actress donned traditional Marathi jewelry for the occasion and looks beautiful.

Speaking about Siddharth and Titeekshaa, the duo chose a golden and white hued traditional Marathi attires for their big day. Sharing these photos, Aishwarya Sharma captioned, "एक स्वप्न आज पूर्ण झाले, नाते प्रेमाचे विवाहबद्ध झाले… लग्नाच्या मनापासून शुभेच्छा.. Congratulations." Aishwarya and Neil also shared some solo pictures and mushy moments from their time.

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's post here-

Advertisement

Apart from Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin lead actress Ayesha Singh also attended Siddharth Bodke's wedding. In the show, Ayesha's character, Sai, was close to Siddharth's character, Jagtap. Initially, Jagtap was seen as an obsessive lover who wanted to marry Savi. However, after a period of time, Savi and Jagtap become good friends on the show.

Similarly, Ayesha and Siddharth became good real-life friends too. Sharing a glimpse of Siddharth and Titeekshaa's varmala ceremony, Ayesha wrote, "A match made in heaven @siddharthbodkeofficial @titeekshaatawde I literally had tears."

Take a look at Ayesha Singh's picture here-

Speaking about Siddharth Bodke, he was also seen in a pivotal in Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2. He essayed the role of David Braganza and won hearts with his performance. On the other hand, Titeekshaa Tawde is a popular Marathi actress and is currently playing the lead role in Saatvya Mulichi Saatvi Mulgi.

Work-wise, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt were last seen as contestants in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: QUIZ: How well do you remember these Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin moments? Test Your Knowledge!