How well do you know Harshad Chopda? Here are 5 interesting facts about the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor

Telly heartthrob Harshad Chopda is one of the most popular and talented television actors. The handsome hunk enjoys a loyal female fan base for his dashing looks, sharp dressing sense, and well-built physique. Besides his looks, he proved his acting mettle over the years in the many popular shows he featured in. Currently, the actor is winning hearts with his performance in Rajan Shahi’s longest-running TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

While fans gush over his good looks and his on-screen chemistry with Pranali Rathod, there’s a lot about the actor that fans do not know. If Harshad Chopda is your favorite actor, then do not miss out on these interesting facts about the actor.

5 interesting facts about Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda’s childhood

Harshad Chopda was born on May 17, 1983, in Gonidia, Maharashtra into a Marwari Jain Family. The actor has a younger sister named Harsha Chopra. Fans would be surprised to know that his family never wanted him to become an actor. They took education seriously and Harshad completed his graduation in Engineering. But he always wanted to perform and convince his family to let him give acting a try. Luckily, everything worked out for him.

Harshad Chopda’s debut

In 2006, Harshad Chopda auditioned for Zee TV's show, Mamta and he bagged the role of Karan Srivastav in the TV show. Following this, he became popular for his role as Cadet Ali Baig in SAB TV's Left Right Left. He has many popular TV shows to his credit including Bepanaah, Tere Liye, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and Dharampatni, among others. In 2016, Chopda made his movie debut as Rahul in Jaideep Chopra's comedy-drama The End (2016) co-starring Priya Banerjee, Divyendu Sharma, and Kiku Sharda.

Harshad Chopda on the list of 100 most sexy men

Well, this shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the handsome hunk made it to a British Newspaper’s 50 Sexiest Asian Men List in 2018. He was placed 19th and in 2019, he was nominated in the same list and ranked 6th. The actor is known to be a fitness freak and maintains a great physique that can make any women weak in their knees.

Harshad Chopda’s ideal life partner

While the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has always been hush-hush about his personal life, in a conversation with Telly Chakkar, he revealed what he wants in his partner. He shared, "I have an idea of a partner, what we need in life is cooperation and what we need in life is companionship, and I think that's it. If you can find someone who makes your life easy, what more do you need."

Advertisement

Hrshad Chopda's food preference

Everyone knows Harshad Chopda, the fitness freak, but not many know the foodie Harshad Chopda. The actor loves Thai and Indian cuisines. His favorite Indian food is dal dhokli and dabeli. Also, the actor is a vegetarian.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly recreates video on trending song with on-screen Guru maa aka Apara Mehta; Watch