Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is heading towards an interesting twist. The current track revolves around a major revelation by Swati during Savi and Ishaan's engagement party. The show is getting the love of the viewers and it has secured the second spot in the TRP charts. The show recently served some high-voltage dramatic scenes.

Major drama amidst Savi and Ishaan's wedding reception

In the previous episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Reeva gets humiliated during the reception as students feel that she got married to Ishaan. Reeva's parents arrived at the party to meet her and asked her to leave the Bhosale house as it would only hurt her to stay under one roof as Savi and Ishaan. However, Reeva maintained that she would like to stay at Bhosale's house. Swati was furious to know that the Bhosale family claimed that Savi belonged to a wealthy family. Swati learned about Savi's job truth and revealed the same in front of the guests.

Reeva's mother, Swati, exposed Savi's job profile, that of a waitress in front of the guests. She continued to humiliate the Bhosale family as well as Savi.

Have a look at a recent video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-

Advertisement

Surekha was filled with intense humiliation due to Savi's actions, leading her to scold her. She spoke negatively about Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and her family. Savi, on the other hand, stood up for her family and when Surekha attempted to strike her, she firmly held her hand. However, Surekha pretended as if Savi had pushed her and caused a huge commotion. Ishaan then took Savi to a room and confronted her about secretly working as a waitress without informing anyone. Savi tried to defend herself, but in a fit of anger, she lashed out at Ishaan, accusing him of never supporting her, which deeply wounded him.

Upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Hurt by Savi's words, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) walks on the road and gets hit by a truck. Reeva sees him and gets him admitted to the hospital. Bhosale family and Surekha bash Savi and blame her for Ishaan's critical condition.

Doctors inform the family that Ishaan may lose his eyesight post-treatment.

ALSO READ: TRP Week 8: Anupamaa tops followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Imlie out of top 5, Pandya Store improves