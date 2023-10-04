Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Specially challenged contestant Varsha dedicates her success in life to her husband; 'I often think why he chose me'

This week on Kaun Banega Crorepati is dedicated to all the mothers who have been strong pillars in our lives. All the contestants were connoted by their mother's name. In the first round of Fastest Finger First, a contestant from Madhya Pradesh named Varsha Tara Saraogi won and got the chance to play the game with Amitabh Bachchan. She happens to be a banker in a reputed bank. As the game began she shared her life experiences with Amitji and was obliged to say that her husband had been a pillar to her to fulfill her dream.

Varshaji got confidence from her husband

Banker Varsha Saraogi shared her life struggles as Amitji asked her about her journey. In the video clip, the team showed the entire life journey of Varshaji and how she found confidence.

Varshaji won INR 10,00 in her first question. As the host was about to post another question, she shared a small story about herself. She said that since they are dedicating this week to mothers, she wants to thank her mother for being with her. She says that she could not walk for 11 years. She used to crawl and with much difficulty, her mother got her admitted to the school. "I'll dedicate this hot seat to my mother," she said.

Talking about her passion for anchoring, she said, "People really love to see me anchoring but when it comes to marriage, people will talk once or twice. My husband is physically fine and we have a son and since he has given me strength, I sometimes wonder why he chose me. He has accepted me the way I am and has given me the strength to face problems." She also said that she desired to know what he saw in her and choose her.

Big B asked her husband the same on her behalf and he answered, "She has given me love and I just want to love her back" About the game, Varshaji won INR 12,50,000 as she could not answer the INR 25 lakhs question and called it quits.

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Currently, the actor is seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati but he will be seen in Ganpath, Kalki 2898 AD, and the Hindi remake of Intern. Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the popular television shows since 2000.

