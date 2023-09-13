Teri Meri Doriyaann: Harsh Rajput treats fans with exclusive sneak peek from show; PICS

Pishachini actor, Harsh Rajput recently spoke about his new role in Teri Meri Doriyaann. He didn't give his fans all the details about the character but confirmed his presence in the upcoming series. Television actor, Harsh Rajput is all set to make his entry in Teri Meri Doriyaann. Rajput posted a story on his Instagram handle giving a little sneak peek into the dressing room, as the actor prepares for his role.

Rumi is coming today on Teri Meri Doriyaann

The actor posted a story on his Instagram and later dropped a post showcasing his new look from the daily soap. The actor posted two pictures of his character. and captioned it: Meet “RUMI” at 7 pm on TERI MERI DORIYAANN on waiting for your reviews." One picture shows an innocent man and the other one an evil smile; illustrating a guy with two faces. Harsh's fans are super excited about his role and wish him the best.

In an interaction with the Etimes he said: "Yes, I will soon start shooting for the show. I am glad I got this opportunity because the show has connected well with the masses. It has a good storyline. won't be able to share much on the character. shooting, I will get more clarity." He later continues, "I was hoping to land a good project. A few days ago, I was partying with my boy gang for a friend-friend's birthday. And that's when I received the good news about getting confirmed for the show."

Teri Meri Doriyaann Plot

In the current track of the show, both Angad and Saiba grow feelings for one another but can't confess their love to each other. There are lots of misunderstandings happening between them. The family's life takes an unexpected twist when Monga's sister enters their lives. The characters share a great chemistry but with Harsh character, a new twist might test their bond.

