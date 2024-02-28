Paritosh Tripathi, known for his versatility, is now gearing up for his new comedy reality show Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge. Along with Paritosh, the upcoming series also features Inder Sahani, Kettan Singh, Gaurav Dubey, Snehil, Hemangi Kavi, and Ankita Srivastava. These talented artists are all set to entertain the viewers with their unique gigs and acts.

To know more about the show and his experience of working on it, we got into an exclusive chat with Paritosh Tripathi. From his love for art to his projects and shows, Paritosh spoke in length about everything while talking to us. Excerpts from the interview:

How has your work experience been of shooting Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge?

It has just started. Till now we have just shot 1-2 episodes. The experience has been very nice. The process is fun, and we do shows for the process. The show airs for one and a half hours on Television but we spend 10 hours on the sets, and that is fun. That is an experience. I always enjoy the process. When you don't enjoy the process, that show fails to connect with the audience.

We've had several comedy shows, how different is this show?

The segments in the show are very new like we have shot comedy in real locations. From the time I'm watching shows, this has never happened. It's in a prank way, and we have shot on real locations so that was very different. We have shot episodes of that, and let me tell you, we enjoyed it a lot. You will see the promos when they are out.

Advertisement

Plus, our co-actors, all of them are new. Each episode will have either Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, or Kanpur's flavor. Everyone has their own style. While one mimics good, one of them cracks good one-liners then the other will do good carriages, and the other one will do a lot of observations. So all of this will be seen together. This is madness, and we have gathered all the mad people, and we asked them to do this madness.

Here's a glimpse of Paritosh Tripathi's show Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge:

What do you enjoy the most- acting, stand-up comedy, or writing poetry?

Whatever I do in the present, I enjoy that (giggles). Because if I don't enjoy then I won't be able to make people enjoy. When I'm doing poetry, I become a shayar (poet). When I'm doing comedy shows, I keep a lot of seriousness at home and only focus on comedy.

Will you play the role of villain in future?

In two of my films which were released this year, I played grey characters. Even my character in Ludo was grey. I used to do Crime Patrol, and I played a villain. My image was not created as such. This year 2-3 projects are coming in which you will a different side of me. I know this side of mine because I have done a lot of serious plays in theaters so that hasn't been explored on TV yet. I wasn't an anchor, it happened by mistake (laughs).

Rest other things also kept happening. People loved my comedy timing. My comedy character in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is receiving love. Definitely, I will play a villain.

How was your bond with Kapil Sharma while working on The Kapil Sharma Show?

When our film released Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, Kapil paaji (Kapil Sharma) came for the premiere of that film. Even Sunil Grover sahab came for the premiere. The bond is good with everything. It's obvious to have good relations with senior people, who have set benchmarks and achieved so much. You feel good when they appreciate you and that is because they are good. I have no arguments with anyone.

Advertisement

Who is your inspiration behind the poetry that you write?

There has been too much love and romance in life. Romance is in the blood.

Are you open to exploring all mediums like OTT, theatre, and films?

I'm exploring all mediums. Ludo is on Netflix, two of my films are on Zee5, there's one film for Jio Cinema, and I have signed a new web series. So I didn't leave any medium.

About Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge:

Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge is all set to premiere on Sony TV on March 9. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

More about Paritosh Tripathi's professional life:

Paritosh Tripathi is a well-known artist in the entertainment world and has a dedicated fan base too. Over the years, he did several reality TV shows, hosted awards, did OTT projects, and a few films. Every time he appeared on the screen he gained applause from the audience for his reel and real personality. Paritosh has starred in Janhit Mein Jaari, Ludo, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, and many others.

ALSO READ: Sunil Grover talks about reconciling with Kapil Sharma after 7 years: ‘I don’t get disturbed by it anymore’