Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rohit Shetty's EPIC reply to the possibility of hosting Bigg Boss

Khatron ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. The reality show witnesses a slew of daring stunts every year. And popular celebrities are signed up to participate and showcase their daredevilry. The contestants go on to attempt these stunts in a bid to conquer their fears; the stunts often involve natural elements like fire, water, height and animals. The show enjoys a high ranking on the TRP charts. Apart from the stunts and the contestants, it is also director Rohit Shetty’s hosting that adds a feather to its success.

Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the popular director expressed his excitement about the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was glad on hosting the cult adventurous reality show for 6 consecutive seasons. Rohit has always expressed how the adventurous stunts and the performance of the contestants are no less than a blockbuster film shoot. He added that he was happy with the performances of season 13’s contestants specifically praising Nyra Banerjee, Shiv Thakare and Arijit Taneja.

Watch The Exclusive Interview Here :

Rohit Shetty on hosting Bigg Boss

When asked about hosting a different reality show like Bigg Boss, Rohit said “ I keep making appearances on Bigg Boss for special events or film promotions but I cannot Bigg Boss as it is not my type of show and the concept is different from Khatron, I can praise dancers but I cannot judge a dance show as I am not a dancer”. He further added, “ No one can host Bigg Boss better than Salman Bhai, the show belongs to him and I can not host a show where I do not have a proper contribution”.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron ke Khiladi season 13 is all set to premiere tonight on Colors TV. The final contestants featuring are Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Arijit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Soundous Moufakir, Sheezan Khan, Anjali Anand, Aishwarya Sharma, Daisy Shah and Rohit Roy. The show will air on weekends at 9 pm.

