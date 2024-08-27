Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has become a blockbuster at the box office. This movie features a folktale about a beheaded ghost, and the actor who played the role of ‘Sarkata’ is Sunil Kumar from Jammu. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up on being approached for the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18.

When asked about his interest in doing movies or reality shows like Bigg Boss, Sunil Kumar said, “Bigg Boss se call aayi hai abhi mujhe, October mein bol rahe hai Bigg Boss ke liye. (I just got a call from Bigg Boss; they are saying it's for Bigg Boss in October).”

Further, Sunil said, “Mai Bigg Boss ke liye abhi samay de raha hu kyuki mai police mein kaam karta hu na toh chutti ke liye problem hota hai thoda. Chutti ke liye puchna padta hai vaise humare jo police ke sports afsar hai na toh vo mujhe support karte hai agar movie ke liye, ad ke liye ya wrestling ke liye kahi bhi jaana ho mujhe support karte hai, chutti ke liye kabhi mana nahi karte.”

“(I’m currently considering participating in Bigg Boss, but as I work in the police force, getting time off can be a bit challenging. I need to request leave, but our police sports officers are very supportive. They help me with time off for movies, ads, or wrestling events, and they never deny my leave requests.)”

While Sunil expressed his interest in joining the show, he couldn’t confirm his participation at this time. Apart from Bigg Boss, he made other revelations about his upcoming projects.

For those unaware, Sunil Kumar plays the villain in the film. His character, Sarkata, is a malevolent spirit who abducts girls with a modern twist. To combat him, Stree returns in this sequel. Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles, with cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

