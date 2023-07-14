Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rashmeet Kaur or Nyrraa M Banerji; Who was the most stylish contestant?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is just a day away from its grand premiere. The show is all set to take the viewers on an adventurous ride by showing spine-chilling and gruesome stunts involving animals, heights, water, and electric shocks. After a 53-day shoot in Cape Town, South Africa, the brave 14 contestants have recently returned to the city. To increase the excitement, the show's makers have started releasing promos featuring these daring participants. After their return from Cape Town, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants had a chat with Pinkvilla, revealing interesting details.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 stylish contestant:

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 were asked about the most stylish contestant on the reality show. When Rashmeet Kaur was questioned, she said, "Made a lot of experiments with my looks during the show whether it's makeup or my outfit. So, I think that's going to set a new trend, maybe. Let's see." When Nyrraa M Banerji was asked about the most stylish contestant, the actress flipped her hair and quipped, "I don't think you should ask this question (laughs)."

Replying to the same question, Aishwarya Sharma called Rashmeet Kaur the most stylish contestant and said, "Her makeup, she puts stars under her eyes, she wears oxidized jewelry on western outfits. So, she used to be the most stylish, funky contestant." On the other hand, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam called Nyrraa M Banerji the most stylish contestant.

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's contestants full interview here-

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 features a brave lineup of 14 contestants who have participated in this show to channel their inner khiladi and fight their phobias. These contestants are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

This stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to premiere on July 15, 2023, and will air on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Viewers can also catch the show on the channel's OTT platform, Voot Select.