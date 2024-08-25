On 26 August, Rubina Dilaik, a highly talented actress in the television industry, celebrated her birthday. Recently, she was seen at the airport with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, as the couple departed for a birthday getaway.

The Choti Bahu actress caught attention with her stylish outfit, consisting of a V-neck sleeveless button-up top and solid-color wide-leg pants. She completed her look with minimal makeup, open curls, and a luxurious Louis Vuitton bag valued at approximately Rs 2,55,632. However, her bag really stood out and caught everyone's eye. She kept her hair open in curls with minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla dressed casually in a brown shirt over a white tee paired with white shorts.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a playful video with her husband Abhinav. In the fun-filled video, she wrote, “Our bank balance after our vacation goes like…” Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “123$$$ to $.”

As soon as the Bigg Boss 14 winner uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with joy and admiration. One fan wrote, “You are such a lovely person @rubinadilaik, totally inspiring how you maintain a balance between your personal and professional life.” Another fan commented, “Happy birthday in advance! God bless you with good health and more success.”

Rubina Dilaik first captured attention with her role as Radhika Shastri in Choti Bahu, marking a successful start to her television career. She then starred in popular series such as Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Advertisement

Rubina gained further recognition by winning Bigg Boss 14 and participating, in reality, shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. On the personal side, she married Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018, and they welcomed twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, on November 27, 2023.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee gives desi twist to maternity fashion, Dalljiet Kaur drops cute comment